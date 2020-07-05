Robert BYRNE

BYRNE, Robert D. "Bob" USAF (Ret.) 87, of St. Petersburg, went home to the Lord on Friday, June 26, 2020. Son of the late Joseph and Dorothy Byrne. Beloved husband of Deanne "Dee" Hutcheson Byrne with whom he shared 62 years of marriage. Devoted father of Lorraine Byrne (Charles Kiser) of Seminole; Maureen Ahern (Lawrence) of St. Petersburg; Michael (Kathleen) of Mendon, Mass., and Ross (Gwyneth) of Puyallup, Wash. Loving grandfather of Sarah Kosterlitz (Chase), Chantelle Whittier (Joey), Brittany Byrne, and Nicholas, Jack and Michael Byrne; and great-grandfather of Stella Kosterlitz and Addilyn and Karson Whittier. Dear brother of Dorothy Dolan of North Andover, Mass., Mary Byrne of Cambridge, Mass., and the late Raymond "Gov" Byrne, Norman "Red" Byrne and George Byrne. Born on May 9, 1933, in Lynn, Mass., he was a graduate of St. Mary's High School and won several junior golf contests. In 1951, he joined the U.S. Air Force, serving in the Korean and Vietnam wars. During his 21 years of exemplary service, he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal and Air Medal with 2 Oak Leaf Clusters. He retired from the military as a Major in 1972. A graduate of the University of South Florida in Tampa, he worked for the U.S. Department of Defense as a school teacher on military bases in Panama, Japan and Germany. Upon returning to St. Petersburg in 1992, he taught at the Cathedral of St. Jude the Apostle Catholic School. He was a longtime member of the Cathedral, where he and Dee married in 1958. Bob was an avid golfer, recreational gardener and lifelong learner, often surrounded by books and magazine clippings. The funeral will be at 9:30 am Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at St. Jude Cathedral, 5815 5th Ave. N, St. Petersburg. Brett Funeral Home www.brettfuneralhome.net