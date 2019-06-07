CAMPBELL, Robert
91, of Clearwater, FL, passed away May 30, 2019. He moved from Pennsylvania in 1989. He retired from Philadelphia Gas Works after 34 years. He served in the Army and was a veteran of the Korean War. He was a 50 year member of the American Legion. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Sara "Sally" Campbell; his two sons, Daniel and Robert; three daughters, Judy Copley, Barbara McKnight, and Kathryn Weber, along with ten grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 7, 2019