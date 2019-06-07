Robert CAMPBELL

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert CAMPBELL.
Service Information
National Cremation
4945 East Bay Drive
Clearwater, FL
33764
(727)-536-0494
Obituary
Send Flowers

CAMPBELL, Robert

91, of Clearwater, FL, passed away May 30, 2019. He moved from Pennsylvania in 1989. He retired from Philadelphia Gas Works after 34 years. He served in the Army and was a veteran of the Korean War. He was a 50 year member of the American Legion. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Sara "Sally" Campbell; his two sons, Daniel and Robert; three daughters, Judy Copley, Barbara McKnight, and Kathryn Weber, along with ten grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 7, 2019
bullet Korean War
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Clearwater, FL   (727) 536-0494
funeral home direction icon