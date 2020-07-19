1/
Robert CANALEJO
CANALEJO, Robert joined his wife, Lucy Montesino, July 16, 2020. He too was a lifelong resident of Tampa and grew up in Ybor City. He loved all the women in his life, Lucy, Brenda, Denise, Linda and Carmen, who were often the brunt of much of his humor. He took refuge in his art and was a prolific painter. He had a long career with Pepsi Cola working alongside his brother, Tony. They painted the Pepsi advertising signs and billboards back when it was all done by hand. Florida Mortuary FloridaMortuary.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
