Robert CARPENTER

Or Copy this URL to Share

CARPENTER, Robert L. "Bob" 85, died Sept. 12, 2020. Born in Charleston, WV. He was laid to rest at Garden of Memories. He was a navy veteran, retired master auto mechanic and loved the outdoors and nature. He is survived by his daughter, Lois Rothfarb (Steve); son, Gary Carpenter; step-daughters, Sandy Bair (Jerry), Debbie McClellan (Dennis); sisters, Ann Barrett, Jean Moore; 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store