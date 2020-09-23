Robert CARPENTER

1/
CARPENTER, Robert L. "Bob" 85, died Sept. 12, 2020. Born in Charleston, WV. He was laid to rest at Garden of Memories. He was a navy veteran, retired master auto mechanic and loved the outdoors and nature. He is survived by his daughter, Lois Rothfarb (Steve); son, Gary Carpenter; step-daughters, Sandy Bair (Jerry), Debbie McClellan (Dennis); sisters, Ann Barrett, Jean Moore; 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

