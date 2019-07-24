WEAVER, Robert Charles "Bob"
91, son of the late Sidney Weaver and Lenore Gerg Weaver, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2019 in his home in Tampa, FL. Bob was born December 17, 1927 in Erie, PA. He moved to Tampa at the age of five and graduated from Plant High School in 1946. In his early professional life, Bob owned and operated Weaver Refinishing Co with his father. He later transitioned to a career as a sales agent for Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co where he was consistently recognized as a top performer by earning their "Leader's Club" award multiple times. Bob was a devoted member of the Bayshore Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. He was previously president of the Ballast Point PTA, vice president of Winterset, and a director at the Interbay Rotary Club where he was a "Paul Harris Fellow". In addition to these community leadership roles, Bob was a lifelong member of the Active Patrol of Egypt Temple Shrine. He also was a member of several social, business, and charity organizations that included the Tampa Historical Society, the Meninac Club, the St. Petersburg Yacht Club, the Center Club, and was a Duke in the Royal Court of the Krewe of Venus. In his spare time, Bob was an avid collector of antiques and a skillful craftsman who enjoyed building model airplanes and boats. Bob is survived by his wife, Beverly Sewell Weaver, who he married on July 8, 1949. Their 70-year union was blessed with three children; son, Robert D. (Ingrid) Weaver; twin daughters, Eve (David) Pennington and Pam (David) Bigham; one granddaughter, Vanessa (Christopher) Bethel; and two great grandchildren, Brittney and Jordan. Bob will be lovingly remembered as a devoted husband, wonderful father and grandfather, and as an honest, hardworking pillar of the community. A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 25 at 9:30 am, with a funeral service at 10 am at Blount and Curry at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4207 E. Lake Ave, Tampa, FL. Burial will follow at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Tampa, FL. Blount & Curry - MacDill
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 24, 2019