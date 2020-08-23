CHAUNCEY, Robert C. Jr. 58, of St. Petersburg, passed away August 15, 2020 in Old Homosassa Springs. He was born December 17, 1961 at Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater. He was raised Baptist and was a 1979 graduate of Pinellas Park High School. He was also a graduate of University of South Florida (Cum Laude) with a degree in Business Administration & Social & Behavioral Sciences. He worked for the Pinellas County Housing Authority for 16 years as a Housing Management Director & Assistant Executive Director. He was a 15 year employee for the Florida Department of Veterans Administration as a Purchasing Supervisor. He is preceded in death by his mom, Margaret Jeanette Chauncey and grandparents. He is survived by his father, Robert Chauncey Sr.; a sister, Bonnie Cline Fleming (Robert); and his niece, Jacqueline N. Cline. He is also survived by his loving aunts, Jay Deal, Grace Henson, and Lucille Kirkland. Robert's passion was working in his yard growing plants, trees, and beautiful flowers/ orchids. He is now with his heavenly Father and his bassette hound, Dolly that he loved very much. He will be missed dearly! A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Moss Feaster Clearwater



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store