1/1
Robert Chauncey
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHAUNCEY, Robert C. Jr. 58, of St. Petersburg, passed away August 15, 2020 in Old Homosassa Springs. He was born December 17, 1961 at Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater. He was raised Baptist and was a 1979 graduate of Pinellas Park High School. He was also a graduate of University of South Florida (Cum Laude) with a degree in Business Administration & Social & Behavioral Sciences. He worked for the Pinellas County Housing Authority for 16 years as a Housing Management Director & Assistant Executive Director. He was a 15 year employee for the Florida Department of Veterans Administration as a Purchasing Supervisor. He is preceded in death by his mom, Margaret Jeanette Chauncey and grandparents. He is survived by his father, Robert Chauncey Sr.; a sister, Bonnie Cline Fleming (Robert); and his niece, Jacqueline N. Cline. He is also survived by his loving aunts, Jay Deal, Grace Henson, and Lucille Kirkland. Robert's passion was working in his yard growing plants, trees, and beautiful flowers/ orchids. He is now with his heavenly Father and his bassette hound, Dolly that he loved very much. He will be missed dearly! A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Moss Feaster Clearwater

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
693 South Belcher Road
Clearwater, FL 33764
7275622070
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved