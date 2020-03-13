|
COHEN, Robert F. 69, of Palm Harbor, FL passed away suddenly March 10, 2020. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather. Robert is survived by Michelle, his wife of 47 years; his sister, Adele Lepow; his daughter, Stefanie and her husband David; his son, Andrew and wife Kerri; and four grandchildren, Ethan, Josephine, Zachary, and Solomon. Robert was a respected CPA in Tampa for over 30 years. He was highly passionate in life about gardening, travel, and the arts. Robert was the most beloved, kind, sweet, considerate, compassionate person on the face of the earth. Curlew Hills F.H.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 13, 2020