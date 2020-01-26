Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert COLEMAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

COLEMAN, Robert "Bob" On Friday, January 17, 2020, Robert "Bob" Coleman, loving husband and father of two children, passed away in Clearwater, Florida, at age 88. Bob loved his family and loved life. He was interested in everything and everyone. He loved travel, cars, golf, and University of Michigan sports. He traveled all over the world with his loving wife, Jewell, and particularly loved Scotland, Pebble Beach, San Francisco, and Park City. He collected and loved cars. His two favorites were a Cisitalia and a 1936 Ford. He had a thirst for learning, from studying investing throughout his life to starting keyboard lessons after turning 80. His desire to learn never ended. Bob was born in Grosse Pointe, Michigan. After graduating Grosse Pointe High School, he went to the University of Michigan. His college career was interrupted by the Korean War where he served in the Navy on the USS Midway. After returning from military service, he graduated with an Electrical Engineering Degree and started his career. Following a brief sales job, he started a 37-year career with Kelly Services, a temporary staffing firm, and opened the first temporary help service in Pinellas county. When he retired from Kelly, he found success in commercial real estate for Kline and Heuchan in Clearwater. He served as an elder at Peace Memorial Church. Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Jewell; and two children, Canon (Lisa) Coleman and Susan (Dave) Ward. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Chance, Carson, Cole and Samantha. A Memorial Service will be held at Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church in Clearwater, February 1, at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations will support the Alzheimer's Disease Research Fund at the University of Michigan. Please visit

COLEMAN, Robert "Bob" On Friday, January 17, 2020, Robert "Bob" Coleman, loving husband and father of two children, passed away in Clearwater, Florida, at age 88. Bob loved his family and loved life. He was interested in everything and everyone. He loved travel, cars, golf, and University of Michigan sports. He traveled all over the world with his loving wife, Jewell, and particularly loved Scotland, Pebble Beach, San Francisco, and Park City. He collected and loved cars. His two favorites were a Cisitalia and a 1936 Ford. He had a thirst for learning, from studying investing throughout his life to starting keyboard lessons after turning 80. His desire to learn never ended. Bob was born in Grosse Pointe, Michigan. After graduating Grosse Pointe High School, he went to the University of Michigan. His college career was interrupted by the Korean War where he served in the Navy on the USS Midway. After returning from military service, he graduated with an Electrical Engineering Degree and started his career. Following a brief sales job, he started a 37-year career with Kelly Services, a temporary staffing firm, and opened the first temporary help service in Pinellas county. When he retired from Kelly, he found success in commercial real estate for Kline and Heuchan in Clearwater. He served as an elder at Peace Memorial Church. Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Jewell; and two children, Canon (Lisa) Coleman and Susan (Dave) Ward. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Chance, Carson, Cole and Samantha. A Memorial Service will be held at Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church in Clearwater, February 1, at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations will support the Alzheimer's Disease Research Fund at the University of Michigan. Please visit victors.us/robertccoleman or send gifts to 1000 Oakbrook Dr., Ste. 100, Ann Arbor, MI 48104. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close