COMPTON, Robert Welty "Pops" 73, of Tampa, passed away February 13, 2020. "Bob" was born in 1946 in Florence, South Carolina. He was the son of Welty Yancey Compton and Margaret Francis Carleton. Bob grew up in Tampa and attended Mitchell, Wilson, and H.B. Plant High School. He lived in the Canal Zone in Panama for three years where his father was a Boy Scout Executive. Upon graduation from high school, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, before entering a career in banking and insurance. Bob loved the outdoors, camping, hunting, and gardening. He was active with his boys in Boy Scouts. He is survived by his wife, Joyce Compton; children Carleton (Anne), David (Laura)' and his brother, William "Bill" Compton. He is also survived by his four grandchildren, Kate Mitchell, Davis, Caroline and Sam; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Friday, February 21, 10 am, at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 509 E. Twiggs St., Tampa. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Boy Scouts of America Greater Tampa Bay Council, 13228 North Central Ave., Tampa, FL 33612. Please visit his online guestbook at: www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 18, 2020