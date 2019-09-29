Robert Cooley

COOLEY, Robert E. "Bob" USN of Gulfport, entered into rest on September 13, 2019. Born in New Castle, IN on April 25, 1945, he graduated from Marion High School, attended Ball State University and St. Petersburg Junior College, and served in the US Navy from 1966 to 1970. Bob married Linda (McKevitt) August 7, 1970. He was preceded in death by his mother; and is survived by his spouse, father, brother, two children and their spouses, his seven grandchildren, and three stepgrandchildren. For Celebration of Life plans and memorial donations, visit the family's guestbook at: davidcgross.com. David C. Gross Funeral Homes
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 29, 2019
