COUNTS, Robert "Bobby" died peacefully at the Golfview Healthcare Center on November 24, 2019 in St. Petersburg, Florida at the age of 77. Robert was born on September 9, 1942 in St. Petersburg to Lonzie and Lola Counts. He graduated from Northeast High School in 1960. He served as a radio operator in the Army from 1960 to 1963. Robert acquired ownership of Counts Hardware in 1970 when his father retired. Robert loved his customers, and he served them until he retired in 2011. Robert is survived by his wife of 48 years, Judy Counts of Rome, GA; his daughter, Lynnette Flatt; son-in-law, Stephen Flatt; and grandson, Keegan Flatt of Canton, GA. Robert also is survived by two brothers and their wives, Norris and Marlene Counts, and Kenny and Linda Counts. Robert has one surviving sister, Rena Revitzer and her husband, Ron. He is preceded in death by his beloved father, mother, and his oldest brother, Raymond. The family is conducting a private celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude's Hospital.

