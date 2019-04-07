SETZER, Robert D.



94, died peacefully on April 3, 2019 in the presence of his family. He was born in Tampa to Oscar and Yeotle Setzer and was the youngest of four children. Mr. Setzer was a prominent musician in the area and state of Florida in the field of church music. He was also an instructor of organ at St Petersburg College. Among his many accomplishments, he was responsible for the design and installation the 1965 organ at St Peter's (Episcopal) Cathedral where he was Organist/Choirmaster for 35 years, and the Heissler organ at St Petersburg College, where he taught. He took degrees from Rollins College, Winter Park, and Union Theological Seminary in New York City. Mr Setzer is survived by his wife of nearly 69 years, Mary Lee; daughter, Mari Reive; son, Robert A Setzer; grandson, Patrick Reive and granddaughter, Samantha (Nic) Holland. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Gerry (Terry) Aycrigg, many nieces and nephews. The service will be held at St Peter's Cathedral on Friday, April 12, at 10:30 am, with a reception in Harvard Hall to follow. Interment at Sylvan Abbey will be private. Charitable donations may be made to the Friends of Music fund at the Cathedral. Visit the online guestbook at:



www.AndersonMcQueen.com Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 7, 2019