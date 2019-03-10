TIPTON, Robert D. "Bob"
of Dunedin, FL passed Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 at Kindred Hospital. He was a Marine who was wounded while serving in the Vietnam war and awarded the Purple Heart in addition to several other medals. He is survived by his loving wife, Vivien-Grey Tipton; one brother, Ernie Tipton; and a host of friends, most notably the Marines with whom he served. Funeral services will be Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 10 am, at
McRae Chapel, 1940 MLK Jr. St S.
