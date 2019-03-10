Robert D. "Bob" TIPTON

TIPTON, Robert D. "Bob"

of Dunedin, FL passed Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 at Kindred Hospital. He was a Marine who was wounded while serving in the Vietnam war and awarded the Purple Heart in addition to several other medals. He is survived by his loving wife, Vivien-Grey Tipton; one brother, Ernie Tipton; and a host of friends, most notably the Marines with whom he served. Funeral services will be Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 10 am, at

McRae Chapel, 1940 MLK Jr. St S.

"A McRae Service"

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 10, 2019
