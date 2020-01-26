|
DALY, Robert F passed away Thursday morning, January 23, 2020 at his home in Port Richey, FL. Born on March 5, 1955 in Philadelphia; son of the late Leo and Genevieve (McGinnis) Daly, Bob grew up in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey. Bob attended Lenape High School graduating in 1973. While at Lenape, he played football and wrestled. Bob had a successful career as an insurance agent in New Jersey and Florida. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends and watching football, in particular, the Philadelphia Eagles, Tampa Bay Bucs, and LSU Tigers. Bob is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Pamela (nee Haggerty); his sons, Robert and his wife Jessica, of Philadelphia, PA and Chris and his wife Alexa, of Spring Hill, FL; his brothers, Joseph of Minneapolis, MN and Michael of Ocean City, NJ; his granddaughters, Chloe, Emma, and Avery; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceas- ed by his parents and his brothers, John, Kevin, and Leo. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a service in celebration of Bob's life on Wednesday, January 29 at 2:30 pm at Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home - Hudson Chapel, 9944 Hudson Ave, Hudson, FL. Visiting Hours will be held prior to the service from 1- 2:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the . Dobies FH/Hudson
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 26, 2020