Robert Darr

DARR, Robert Andrew "Randy" 56, husband of Leslie Darr and father to Sarah and Elizabeth Darr, died Saturday June 27, 2020. Born in Atlanta, GA, he was the son of Elizabeth Hall Darr and Robert Alva Darr. He is survived by his sisters, Elizabeth "Libby" Darr and Ashley Darr Purdy Scott; and their children. Randy was raised in Tampa, FL, and maintained close relationships with lifelong friends here. Randy was a member of Radiant Church where he served faithfully as a member of the Safety Team. He was employed at Mutual of Omaha Mortgage, where he had many colleagues that were also dear friends. He attended University of Florida, and University of Tampa, where he received his degree in Finance. He was a member of Kappa Alpha Order. Randy enjoyed college football in general, and his beloved Florida Gators in particular. He had a quick mind, an easy wit, and a wicked sense of humor that was enjoyed by all. Never one to meet a stranger, he had an uncanny ability to make everyone he met feel comfortable. He was happiest when spending time with his family and friends. The family has chosen to have a private memorial service, to be followed by a celebration of life service at Radiant Church on August 1, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Radiant Church 3938 South Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33611. www.blountcurrymacdill.com