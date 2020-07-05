1/1
Robert Darr
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DARR, Robert Andrew "Randy" 56, husband of Leslie Darr and father to Sarah and Elizabeth Darr, died Saturday June 27, 2020. Born in Atlanta, GA, he was the son of Elizabeth Hall Darr and Robert Alva Darr. He is survived by his sisters, Elizabeth "Libby" Darr and Ashley Darr Purdy Scott; and their children. Randy was raised in Tampa, FL, and maintained close relationships with lifelong friends here. Randy was a member of Radiant Church where he served faithfully as a member of the Safety Team. He was employed at Mutual of Omaha Mortgage, where he had many colleagues that were also dear friends. He attended University of Florida, and University of Tampa, where he received his degree in Finance. He was a member of Kappa Alpha Order. Randy enjoyed college football in general, and his beloved Florida Gators in particular. He had a quick mind, an easy wit, and a wicked sense of humor that was enjoyed by all. Never one to meet a stranger, he had an uncanny ability to make everyone he met feel comfortable. He was happiest when spending time with his family and friends. The family has chosen to have a private memorial service, to be followed by a celebration of life service at Radiant Church on August 1, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Radiant Church 3938 South Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33611. www.blountcurrymacdill.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel
605 S MACDILL AVE
Tampa, FL 33609
8138762421
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved