DAVIS , Robert Scott 57, of Tampa, FL for more than 18 years, born on June 4, 1962, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on September 15, 2019 at his mother's residence in Richmond, VA where he grew up. He is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Ann Davis; mother of his daughter and former spouse, Nora Ann Davis, both of Punta Gorda, FL; mother, Barbara Davis of Richmond, VA; and brother Bruce Davis (wife Efa, nephew Conner and niece Grace) of Midlothian, VA. He was a loving father and was blessed to see his daughter graduate from high school and start attending the University of South Florida in Tampa. Scott earned a baccalaureate degree from Lynchburg College in Virginia and will be remembered for his 30 years of dedication and pinnacle position of General Manager at the Napa Distribution Center in Tampa. His sense of humor, laughter, smile, and love of golf will live on in our hearts. A celebration of life will be held at Grillsmith Carrollwood, 14303 N Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa, FL 33618 Sunday, October 13, from 4-7 pm. A service will be held at 5 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be mailed to an Education Fund for his daughter, Elizabeth. Checks may be made payable to Pershing LLC, Attn: NMIS-Ops and mailed to 1511 North Westshore Blvd., Suite 500, Tampa, FL 33607.

