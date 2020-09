Or Copy this URL to Share

DEGRAFFENRIED, Robert 72, longtime resident of St. Petersburg, passed away August 29, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Doris deGraffenried, of Houston, TX. Survived by his beloved wife, Yolanda; loving son, Justin; sister, Dixie and her husband, Oscar Gutierrez. He was a Vietnam Vet, serving in the U.S. Navy.



