DiNICOLA, Robert Henry "Bob" US Army 86, of Largo and previously of Indian Rocks Beach, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 while surrounded with love and family. Bob was a first generation Italian-American born in Alexandria, VA on February 16, 1933. He was a Corporal in the Army and was Military Police while serving in Korea. He and his family moved to Indian Rocks Beach in 1978 from Alexandria, VA. Bob worked for the Architect of the Capital in Washington, DC and was a stone inspector for all the Federal buildings in the District of Columbia. He was the Mayor of Indian Rocks Beach from March 14, 1993-March 31, 2005 and prior was Commissioner from March of 1983-March of 1991. As Mayor, some of his accomplishments include the development of the Nature Preserve of Indian Rocks Beach and the implementation of the beach trolley and the first crosswalks on Gulf Blvd. Bob leaves behind his loving wife, Renie, of 66 years whom he cherished and adored. They were devoted to each other, their family, and their Roman Catholic faith. Bob and Renie were dedicated members at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Largo, FL, for over 40 years where he was an usher and counted money. He was a member of the Post 10094, Knights of Columbus Council 4892, and the NARFE. He belonged to the Indian Rocks Beach Homeowners Association, Pinellas Planning Council (chairman), Barrier Island Government Council, Action 2000, Beach Art Center, Historical Museum, and the Metropolitan Planning Organization. Bob was the First Recipient of the Pinellas Suncoast Fire & Rescue Commencement to Excellence in Leadership Award in 2001. He is predeceased by his parents, Gilbert and Anna and his 11 siblings. He is survived by his wife, Renie; his children, Robert (Tami) DiNicola, Jr. and Susan Nolan; his grandchildren, Joseph Wareham, Jennifer Nolan and Farrah Nolan; his step-grandchildren, Alex, Anthony and Adam Sloane; and many loving nieces and nephews. A visitation will take place on Sunday, December 8 from 5-8 pm at Serenity Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 1 pm at St. Jerome Catholic Church. For those who are unable to attend, the services will be live streamed on St. Jerome's Facebook page. Entombment will take place after with military honors. Serenity Funeral Home serenityfuneralhomelargo.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 6, 2019