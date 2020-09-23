Robert DONEY

DONEY, Robert L. "Bob" St. Petersburg, passed away September 18, 2020, with his wife the love of his life by his side. Bob was born in Portage Lakes, Ohio on May 3, 1940. Bob is survived by his wife of 45 years, Mary; daughter, Christina Thornton (Chris); son, Robert Lee Doney; grandsons, Antonio, Bryce, Chase; sisters, Pat and Lori; brother, Pete (Terry). He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Florence Doney; sister, Darlene; and brothers, Bill and Jim. His passion for being on the water came at an early age, spent on Portage Lakes his hometown. This led to him to join the Navy at 17. After a short time pursuing other interests, he became a very successful Bait Shrimper for over 45 years in the Tampa Bay Area. He will be greatly missed.



