FOSTER, NCCM (SW) Robert
E. (Ret.) 68, of Tampa, passed away May 21, 2019. Bob proudly served for 24+ years in the U.S. Navy and is survived by his wife, Susan; daughters, Melissa and Kimberly (Steve); son, Robert; three grandchildren; his sister, Bonnie, and brother-in-law, Herbert Purcell; along with his much-loved nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his father, Robert M. Foster Jr., and mother, Rosemary R. Berger. Visitation will be held Monday, May 27, 2019 from 5-7 pm at Blount & Curry Funeral Home, 3207 W. Bearss Avenue, Tampa. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday at 10 am, followed by internment at Florida National Cemetery/Bushnell. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the ().
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 24, 2019