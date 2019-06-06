HOWARD, Robert E.
72, of St. Petersburg, FL transition June 2, 2019. He is survived by his daughters, Lori Howard-Bolden, Tamica, Ramica, and Latoya Howard; brothers, Frank and Charles Howard and Raymond Holland; sisters, Joe Ann Howard-Evans and Mildred Howard; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitaton will be Friday, 4-8 pm. Funeral service will be 10 am, Saturday, both at Moores Chapel AME Church, 3037 Fairfield Avenue South.
