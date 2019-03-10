SMITH, Robert E. Jr.
|
72, passed away on March 2, 2019 at Melech Hospice House after a very long, courageous battle with cancer. He was born March 16, 1946 in Tampa and, except for a brief residency in California, was a life-long resident of Tampa. He worked many years for Edmundson Electric. He is survived by his brother, James E. Smith; sisters, Nancy K. Kelly (Steven) and Elizabeth Boyd; nephew, Michael G. Kelly (Melissa); niece, Angela Cremata; two grandnieces; and two grandnephews. Bob was an amazing golfer and a passionate fisherman. He also enjoyed attending sporting events in the Tampa Bay area. He leaves behind many loyal, dedicated, and loving friends. Donations may be made to The First Tee of Tampa Bay youth organization or to Melech Hospice House. A private service will be held at a later date.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 10, 2019