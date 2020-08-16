Robert EAST

EAST, Robert Steven The world lost a genuinely kind man, loving husband and devoted father. Robert Steven (Steve) East passed away suddenly on August 6, 2020 in Seminole, Florida at age 66 from a heart attack. Longtime resident of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Steve retired from a long career in the furniture industry to sunny Florida where he enjoyed restoring vintage cars, boating, and fishing. He leaves behind his wife of 22 years, Tara Davis East; and son, Connor Davis East. He is also survived by son, Logan Mitchell East of Virginia Beach. His life will be celebrated in a private family service in Hatteras Island, North Carolina, a place of peace held dear to Steve, an avid outdoorsman. Please visit the online guest book at https://www.inmemori.com/reast-u94xe?utm_source=share&utm_medium=wa
to share your memories of Steve with his family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association
. The memorial page link can be found in the online guestbook.