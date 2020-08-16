1/1
Robert EAST
EAST, Robert Steven The world lost a genuinely kind man, loving husband and devoted father. Robert Steven (Steve) East passed away suddenly on August 6, 2020 in Seminole, Florida at age 66 from a heart attack. Longtime resident of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Steve retired from a long career in the furniture industry to sunny Florida where he enjoyed restoring vintage cars, boating, and fishing. He leaves behind his wife of 22 years, Tara Davis East; and son, Connor Davis East. He is also survived by son, Logan Mitchell East of Virginia Beach. His life will be celebrated in a private family service in Hatteras Island, North Carolina, a place of peace held dear to Steve, an avid outdoorsman. Please visit the online guest book at https://www.inmemori.com/reast-u94xe?utm_source=share&utm_medium=wa to share your memories of Steve with his family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association. The memorial page link can be found in the online guestbook.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 16, 2020.
