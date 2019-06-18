FORSCHNER, Robert Edward



Jr. "Bob" son of the late Robert Edward Forschner Sr. and Marian Bowden Forschner was born in Newark, New Jersey on July 21, 1944, and passed away on May 18, 2019. Raised in Sea Girt, on the Jersey shore, Bob graduated from Neptune High School in 1962. He graduated from Rutgers University in 1966 with a Bachelor's degree in Economics. He earned his Master's Degree from Seton Hall University and did his doctoral work at NYU. Bob always worked in higher edu- cation. His first job was as an Economics professor at Rutgers University. By 1980 Bob worked in administration, subsequently serving as Vice President for Administration and Finance at various uni- versities before arriving at the University of Tampa in 1988. Bob was the CFO at the University of Tampa until his retirement in May, 2010. During Bob's time as the CFO, the University prospered and had many new structurers added to the campus, in- cluding a dormitory and a parking garage. He had a life-long love of music (Bach was a favorite) and golf. He also enjoyed touring Europe once he retired. Bob is survived by his wife, Florence Carroll of Venice, FL; his sister, Kathy Vineyard (Bruce) of Temple, TX; his niece, Jennifer Idol and his nephew, Walter Idol, both of Austin, TX. Bob was cremated and his ashes were scattered at sea as he re- quested. There are no services planned, also as he requested.

