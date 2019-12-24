|
53, of Riverview, departed this life on Friday, December 20, 2019. He was born on October 13, 1966 in Lansdale, PA, the only son of Kenneth and Melba Susan (Hester) Trout. Preceded in death by his parents, he is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn E. and Rich Reynolds; his nephew and niece, John and Lauren Reynolds; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. A graduate of the University of South Florida, with a Master of Arts in History, he was an expert on Greek and Roman history and literature. He worked as a Latin and History Teacher and was a member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church, Brandon. Robert was a brilliant, funny man with passions for food and travel, reading, photography, classic cars, movies, and Jazz music. His quirky sense of humor and gentle soul will be forever missed. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Alafia Baptist Church, 222 Alafia Church Road, Lithia, with the family receiving friends one hour prior to services. He will be laid to rest at Hurrah Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted or you may make a contribution in his memory to LifeLink Foundation or the Wilson Disease Association. Please sign the guestbook at: SouthernFuneralCare.com.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 24, 2019