Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hopewell Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens - Plant City 6005 CR 39 South Plant City , FL 33567 (813)-737-3128 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM First United Methodist Church of Plant City 303 N Evers St. Plant City , FL View Map Service 11:00 AM First United Methodist Church of Plant City 303 N Evers St. Plant City , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

EDWARDS, Robert Sr.



Robert Sidney Edwards peacefully entered his eternal reward, embraced in the love of his family and friends, on June 24, 2019, at his home in The Estates at Carpenters, Lakeland, Florida. He will be remembered for his devotion to his family, his diligent practice of the law and his dedication and tireless service to his community.



Born July 10, 1929, in Miami, FL, Bob was the son of Hugh and Ouida Edwards and grew up in Mayo, FL. After graduating from Lafayette High School, Bob headed to the University of Florida for undergraduate and law degrees. While serving as a JAG in the



His law practice primarily focused on corporate, real estate and family law, but in reality he did whatever he could to help his neighbors with their legal and life questions. And if he couldn't find a creative solution to a problem, he would find someone who could help. Often describing himself as just a "country lawyer," few people knew that he argued a case before the U.S. Supreme Court in 1969. He was passionate about serving the community he loved, working night and day to revitalize downtown Plant City. Realizing he needed to "walk the talk," he and his law partners led the renovation of the old Wells Building to move their law practice there. He lived to build up the Kingdom of God in every way possible, giving his time, talent and treasure to both the First United Methodist Church and St. Clement Catholic Church, where Carrie and the children worshipped. The pastors and priests asked and Bob always answered the call, never seeking any credit or recognition, preferring to work behind the scenes. His beloved city is dotted with projects he helped succeed, from the Hillsborough Community College campus to the Otis Andrews Sports Complex to the YMCA, to name a few.



An Eagle Scout himself, Bob was honored by the TIMUCUA District of Boy Scouts of America as the Distinguished Citizen of the Year in 2008. He received the Tampa General Hospital Board of Directors award for excellence in governance in 2003 after three terms on the board. He was honored by the YMCA with the George Williams Award for helping establish the YMCA and received the Heritage Award in 2011, for preserving the history of Plant City.



Following the death of his wife, Carrie, in 1986, Bob didn't lament or mourn for long, understanding that the Lord never gives you more than you can handle and that He expects us to embrace the gift of life bestowed on us for service to Him. Bob forged a new chapter of happiness with the faithful and devoted Patricia Mann, his "Patsy Ruth," and added her daughters to his brood to create a family of nine. Bob and Patt were quite a team, traveling the world from Moscow to Tokyo, all while serving their family, church and community in every possible way.Saving his best role for later in life, Bob was an incredible Papa to 23 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. He regularly collected sugar (kisses) and although his "horsey" lap always seemed to break, causing a thrilling near-crash to the delight of the little ones, he was always able to return them safely and securely to his lap and its warm embrace. His wisdom and gentle guidance were much sought after by this younger generation as they grew to understand his lessons on forgiveness, loving selflessly and the importance of making others feel special. His influence on all will be greatly missed.



He was predeceased by his first wife, Carrie Ann Edwards, and his brother, Kenny Edwards. He is survived by his wife, Patt; his sister, Edna Buchanan; sister-in-law, Jean Edwards; sister-in-law, Cookie Luna; his children, Robbie Ann Lea, Lynn Simeone (Damon), Clare Hicks (Tim), Kay Brown (Jim), Bobby and Brian (Annmarie) Edwards, Barbara Morris, Lynne Ann Bisceglia (Craig) and Nancy Slagle (Bill). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Carrie and Jared Sullivan, Courtney Klein, Michael Peacock, Emily, Christen and Hilary Buckler, Philip, Katie, Patrick, Matt and Teresa Edwards, Michael and Christopher Morris, Shannon Innes, Trisha George, Brian Lewis, Michael and Amy Bisceglia, Lianne Lapierre, Casey, Courtney and Parker Slagle; 22 great-grandchildren and countless nieces and nephews.



The family will receive family and friends on Friday June 28, from 6-8 pm, at the First United Methodist Church of Plant City, 303 N Evers St., Plant City, FL 33563, where services will be held at 11 am on Saturday June 29. Private Interment at Hopewell Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Plant City. Expressions of condolence at:

EDWARDS, Robert Sr.Robert Sidney Edwards peacefully entered his eternal reward, embraced in the love of his family and friends, on June 24, 2019, at his home in The Estates at Carpenters, Lakeland, Florida. He will be remembered for his devotion to his family, his diligent practice of the law and his dedication and tireless service to his community.Born July 10, 1929, in Miami, FL, Bob was the son of Hugh and Ouida Edwards and grew up in Mayo, FL. After graduating from Lafayette High School, Bob headed to the University of Florida for undergraduate and law degrees. While serving as a JAG in the U.S. Air Force , Bob was stationed at England Air Force Base in Alexandria, LA, where he met the beautiful and charming Carrie Ann Chicola, working at her family grocery store. The two married in 1954 and moved to Plant City, where he built a law practice and they built a life and family of six children.His law practice primarily focused on corporate, real estate and family law, but in reality he did whatever he could to help his neighbors with their legal and life questions. And if he couldn't find a creative solution to a problem, he would find someone who could help. Often describing himself as just a "country lawyer," few people knew that he argued a case before the U.S. Supreme Court in 1969. He was passionate about serving the community he loved, working night and day to revitalize downtown Plant City. Realizing he needed to "walk the talk," he and his law partners led the renovation of the old Wells Building to move their law practice there. He lived to build up the Kingdom of God in every way possible, giving his time, talent and treasure to both the First United Methodist Church and St. Clement Catholic Church, where Carrie and the children worshipped. The pastors and priests asked and Bob always answered the call, never seeking any credit or recognition, preferring to work behind the scenes. His beloved city is dotted with projects he helped succeed, from the Hillsborough Community College campus to the Otis Andrews Sports Complex to the YMCA, to name a few.An Eagle Scout himself, Bob was honored by the TIMUCUA District of Boy Scouts of America as the Distinguished Citizen of the Year in 2008. He received the Tampa General Hospital Board of Directors award for excellence in governance in 2003 after three terms on the board. He was honored by the YMCA with the George Williams Award for helping establish the YMCA and received the Heritage Award in 2011, for preserving the history of Plant City.Following the death of his wife, Carrie, in 1986, Bob didn't lament or mourn for long, understanding that the Lord never gives you more than you can handle and that He expects us to embrace the gift of life bestowed on us for service to Him. Bob forged a new chapter of happiness with the faithful and devoted Patricia Mann, his "Patsy Ruth," and added her daughters to his brood to create a family of nine. Bob and Patt were quite a team, traveling the world from Moscow to Tokyo, all while serving their family, church and community in every possible way.Saving his best role for later in life, Bob was an incredible Papa to 23 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. He regularly collected sugar (kisses) and although his "horsey" lap always seemed to break, causing a thrilling near-crash to the delight of the little ones, he was always able to return them safely and securely to his lap and its warm embrace. His wisdom and gentle guidance were much sought after by this younger generation as they grew to understand his lessons on forgiveness, loving selflessly and the importance of making others feel special. His influence on all will be greatly missed.He was predeceased by his first wife, Carrie Ann Edwards, and his brother, Kenny Edwards. He is survived by his wife, Patt; his sister, Edna Buchanan; sister-in-law, Jean Edwards; sister-in-law, Cookie Luna; his children, Robbie Ann Lea, Lynn Simeone (Damon), Clare Hicks (Tim), Kay Brown (Jim), Bobby and Brian (Annmarie) Edwards, Barbara Morris, Lynne Ann Bisceglia (Craig) and Nancy Slagle (Bill). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Carrie and Jared Sullivan, Courtney Klein, Michael Peacock, Emily, Christen and Hilary Buckler, Philip, Katie, Patrick, Matt and Teresa Edwards, Michael and Christopher Morris, Shannon Innes, Trisha George, Brian Lewis, Michael and Amy Bisceglia, Lianne Lapierre, Casey, Courtney and Parker Slagle; 22 great-grandchildren and countless nieces and nephews.The family will receive family and friends on Friday June 28, from 6-8 pm, at the First United Methodist Church of Plant City, 303 N Evers St., Plant City, FL 33563, where services will be held at 11 am on Saturday June 29. Private Interment at Hopewell Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Plant City. Expressions of condolence at: HopewellFuneral.com Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close