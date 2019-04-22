Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Eli "Bob" Vaughn. View Sign

VAUGHN, Robert Eli Jr., Esq. "Bob"



61, passed away after a prolonged illness Saturday, April 13, 2019. Bob was born to Frances Curry Vaughn and Robert Eli Vaughn, June 21, 1957 in Tampa, FL. A lifelong resident and Tampa native, Bob lived a distinguished, full life. He was a "lawyer's lawyer" specializing in bankruptcy and insurance coverage litigation. His passion for the practice of law was unmatched. His presence in the office and the profession will be missed. His family and friends knew Bob for his wry sense of humor and the many memorable gatherings he hosted over the years. Known by all for his incredible skill in the kitchen, he could whip up a delicious meal with anything on hand. Bob enjoyed traveling abroad, especially to Italy. He had a love for and vast knowledge of world history. Bob loved his daughters, Grace and Madeleine, with all his heart. They called him Papa and will always remember his warm hugs and his endless support and enthusiasm. Over the last three years, his life was further enriched with two grandsons whose daily antics kept him smiling. Bob is survived by his former wife, Lavinia "Vinnie" Vaughn; daughters, Grace Vaughn (Heather) and Madeleine Vaughn; grandsons, Ellis James and Lane Robert Vaughn-Morin; and his siblings Glenn Vaughn (Mimi) and Frances Vaughn (Tom). We have lost an irreplaceable person with a brilliant mind and tremendous sense of humor. In honor of his request, there will be no formal services. Donations may be made in Bob's memory to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), or Lambda Legal Defense Fund.

VAUGHN, Robert Eli Jr., Esq. "Bob"61, passed away after a prolonged illness Saturday, April 13, 2019. Bob was born to Frances Curry Vaughn and Robert Eli Vaughn, June 21, 1957 in Tampa, FL. A lifelong resident and Tampa native, Bob lived a distinguished, full life. He was a "lawyer's lawyer" specializing in bankruptcy and insurance coverage litigation. His passion for the practice of law was unmatched. His presence in the office and the profession will be missed. His family and friends knew Bob for his wry sense of humor and the many memorable gatherings he hosted over the years. Known by all for his incredible skill in the kitchen, he could whip up a delicious meal with anything on hand. Bob enjoyed traveling abroad, especially to Italy. He had a love for and vast knowledge of world history. Bob loved his daughters, Grace and Madeleine, with all his heart. They called him Papa and will always remember his warm hugs and his endless support and enthusiasm. Over the last three years, his life was further enriched with two grandsons whose daily antics kept him smiling. Bob is survived by his former wife, Lavinia "Vinnie" Vaughn; daughters, Grace Vaughn (Heather) and Madeleine Vaughn; grandsons, Ellis James and Lane Robert Vaughn-Morin; and his siblings Glenn Vaughn (Mimi) and Frances Vaughn (Tom). We have lost an irreplaceable person with a brilliant mind and tremendous sense of humor. In honor of his request, there will be no formal services. Donations may be made in Bob's memory to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), or Lambda Legal Defense Fund. www.blountcurrymacdill.com Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close