Bob was the Minister at St Paul's in Marion when I was a boy in the 60's. I served as an Acolyte for him and I considered it an honor. I did the 8 am service with him. In assisting with the service I developed a bond with him. He was kind and I respected him greatly. I would appreciate it if someone would notify me as to when the Memorial Service will be held. I may be able to come and bring my Mother.

Thomas S Race

Friend