AHLF, Robert Elwood "Bob"



77, of Belleair, Florida and Homewood, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Pacifica Senior Living Belleair. He was born February 14, 1942, in Lee County, Nashville, Illinois, beloved son and only child of the late Elmer George Ahlf (Nov. 5, 1991) and Ruth Mabel Price Ahlf (Nov. 9, 2000). He was an engineer, author, instructor, conservationist, and volunteer leader. Bob will be deeply missed by many friends in Belleair and Homewood. In Belleair, survived by dear friends, Chuck and Susan Hooker, Karen Brown, Julie Scott, and Beth Harvard, his care managers at EasyLiving, Inc., and in Homewood a multitude of long standing, dear and devoted friends, including the Tienstra family, Gerald, Beverly, Glenn, Kimberly, and Kelly. Honoring Bob's wishes cremation rites have been respectfully addressed. Interment is private. Special thanks and deep appreciation to the care managers and caregivers at Easy Living, Inc., Pacifica Senior Living Belleair, and Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care of Pinellas, Florida. Those who so desire may make memorial donations to Homewood Izaak Walton Preserve, Inc., 1100 Ridge Road, Homewood, Illinois 60430, The , Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001, (866) 232-8484, or e-mail,



Hubbell Funeral Home



Hubbellfuneralhome.com

499 North Indian Rocks Road

Belleair Bluffs , FL 33770

