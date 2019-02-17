Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Emmet "Bob" KEHOE. View Sign

KEHOE, Robert Emmet "Bob"



a man of lively intellect and passion for life, passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, February 7, 2019 at the age of 75.



Bob was born June 23, 1943, in Scranton, PA to Michael Francis Kehoe and Eleanor Theresa Kehoe. After high school in Clewiston Florida, he graduated from the University of Florida in Gainesville where he studied journalism and made his mark as a disc jockey known as "Bobby K" on the local university radio station. Bob proudly served in the US



After a life changing opportunity working at Florida Trend Magazine with his mentor, Harris Mullen, Bob founded Publisher's Resource Organization, and built a successful career as a publishing consultant that spanned 20 plus years. His practice specialized in helping entrepreneurial publishers grow alternative news weeklies and small business publications both domestically and internationally. Along the way he not only transformed companies but also built life-long friendships in the publishing industry.



Another life-long dream he realized was to live in Hawaii. There, he earned a master's degree in marriage and family therapy and continued to impact lives, combining his consulting skills with his new training as a therapist.



Bob lived large, and gently. He influenced the lives of many, his family, his friends and the extended publishing community with his uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and transformative way. He will be missed by all those who experienced his kindness and insights.



Bob truly lived life to the fullest. He loved the adventure and cultural experience of traveling, a love he shared and instilled in those closest to him.



He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Misti Kehoe; his brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Jonna Kehoe; his daughters, Kelly Tepper and Kim Kehoe-Brown, and their families, Jon, Casey, and Logan Tepper and Jimmy and Finley Brown. Family, friends, and others whose lives Bob touched are invited to the South Pasadena City Hall address 7047 Sunset Blvd. S. South Pasadena FL 33707 February 23 at 1 pm for a celebration of his life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the memory of Bob Kehoe to Florida Veterans Foundation:

