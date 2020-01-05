In Memoriam Dr. Robert A. Fernandez 02/22/194201/03/2010 Dear Dad, Remembering you is easy, I do it every day. Missing you is the heartache that will never go away. You've been gone from us for 10 years, but I know your spirit has stayed to look after those you left behind. Mom has stayed strong and Jennifer and I are as close as ever. Vivian and Ella Grace are becoming beautiful young women, excelling academically as well as socially. Jason Jr. and Andrew are true gentlemen and enjoy hockey and baseball. Your memory will always remain in the hearts of all the people whose lives you touched. We live well. I love you Dad. Jason
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 5, 2020