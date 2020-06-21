Robert FINDORFF

FINDORFF, Robert L. 91, of Tampa, FL passed away June 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Jocelyn, and sons, Robert and Paul. He is survived by daughters, Jean Findorff, Laura (Doug) Norberg, and Mary (Alan Peterson) Findorff; and sons, Karl (Cindy) Findorff and John (Nancy) Findorff. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, plus two step grandchildren and three step great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his well-loved scoundrel of a cat, Sunshine. Bob was born in Northeast Minneapolis to Hugo and Elfriede Findorff. He graduated from Edison High School and went into the army for the GI benefits. After the army, he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Minnesota, a Master of Business Administration from the University of Minnesota, and a Juris Doctor magna cum laude from William Mitchell College of Law. He also served in the Air Force Reserves as an officer. Bob and Jocelyn married in 1953 and raised seven children in Chicago, IL, Bloomington, MN, Cresco, IA, and Edina, MN. He worked for Donaldson Company, Inc. for 36 years, retiring in 1994 as senior vice president. Upon retirement, he and Jocelyn relocated to Tampa, FL where they spent many years traveling the world, making new friends, and engaging in lifelong learning. Bob was involved in mentorship through SCORE in Florida. He was also a strong supporter of college education and athletics, establishing scholarships at the University of Minnesota, St. Catherine University, and Central Lakes College and vociferously cheering for many hapless sports teams in both Minnesota and Florida. He was curious and always wanted to learn more about history so he took many classes through OLLI of the University of South Florida, primarily focusing on the Civil War. He eventually learned so much that he began teaching courses himself. The family would like to extend our deep gratitude to Bob's sister-in-law, Lynn Roth and her husband, John for watching over Bob these past many years. Their genuine caring gave us peace while we lived far away. We also want to thank the caring staff at Arbor Terrace, Citrus Park, FL for the patience and kindness they extended towards Bob over the last eight months. We also want to thank his many doctors, especially Dr. Bymaster and Dr. Wong. Due to COVID-19, a private funeral will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at St. Patrick's Church of Edina. Private interment following at St. Mary's cemetery in Minneapolis. The funeral service will be viewable after June 24 on Robert's tribute wall under "Obituaries" at www.washburn-mcreavy.com: https://www.washburn-mcreavy.com/obituaries/Robert-Findorff/#!/TributeWall Minnesota: Memorials preferred to CommonBond Communities. People can give online via https://commonbond.org/donate/make-your-gift/ or mail to: CommonBond, 1080 Montreal Avenue, Saint Paul, MN 55116. In memo line put "Robert L Findorff" Florida: Memorials preferred to USF Foundation, Inc. (OLLI), https://giving.usf.edu/where/institutes-centers/osher-lifelong-learning-institute, Attn: Donor Relations, University of South Florida, 4202 E. Fowler Avenue, ALC100, Tampa, FL 33620 www.Washburn-McReavy.com Edina Chapel 952-920-3996
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.