FORD, Robert Charles 70, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 after a long illness. He is survived by his sister, Ardis (Ken) Singleton of Homosassa; a brother, Jim (Robbie) Ford of Orlando; and many nieces and nephews. He served in the Air Force after graduating from Seminole High School and was employed in the Orthotics Department at Albany, NY and Bay Pines VA. Friends and family will greatly miss his warm, caring, out-going personality. Many thanks to the Hospice Purple Team, for their care and emotional support. Graveside services will be 10:30 am, Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Bay Pines National Cemetery. Guestbook at: www.brettfuneralhome.net
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 8, 2019