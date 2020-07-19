Robert Foster

FOSTER, Robert W. Jr. 77, of Spring Hill, FL, passed on July 14, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born in Potosi, Missouri. He is predeceased by his parents Robert and Mildred (Rickner) Foster, Sr. Robert is survived by his beloved wife, Janis (Nee Scheffler); his daughter, Michelle (Mathew) Root; son, Mark Foster; sister, Janet (Bruce) Nyberg; brother, Dr. David (Joan) Foster; grandchildren, Chris Vrtis, Amy (Tobias) Scholz, Eric (Victoria) Vrtis, Rachel Foster, Jacob Foster, Samantha Foster, and Charlize Foster; step children, Judith (Dan) Edwards, James (Deanna) Decho, Joseph (Tammy) Decho; eight step-grandchildren. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.nationalcremation.com/locations/hudson
