BROCE, Robert Franklyn Jr.
60, of Lutz, Florida, entered into rest on Saturday June 15, 2019. Robert was born February 26, 1959 to Marilyn Broce and Robert F. Broce, in West Palm Beach, Florida. He moved to Tampa in 1961. Robert graduated from H.B. Plant High School in 1976 before he went on to be employed by the City of Tampa Public Works Department in traffic engineering. Robert had a heart for animals and was a member of various animal rescue organizations. Robert is survived by mother, Marilyn Broce; brother, David Broce; longtime friend, Arlene Arce. Robert was preceded in death by father, Robert F. Broce; grandfather, John Hanle; grandmother, Sarah Hanle; grandfather, John Broce; and grandmother, Irene Broce. A gathering of family and friends for Robert will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 2-3 pm at Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home, 2323 West Brandon Blvd, Brandon, FL 33511. An interment will follow at Hillsboro Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Robert's memory may be made to Angel Cat Rescue, angelcatrescue.org.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 20, 2019