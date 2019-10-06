Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Robert Frazier Obituary
FRAZIER, Robert E. 95, of Dunedin, FL was born in Blackwood, NJ on May 15, 1924 and went home to be with the Lord on October 1, 2019. Bob was a humble and devoted husband and father...beloved by his family. Bob was an Army veteran of WWll. He was an associate member of First Baptist Church of Land O' Lakes. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Mildred. Bob cherished his family and his family adored him Please visit: mossfeasterdunedin .com for Service details.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 6, 2019
