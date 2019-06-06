Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert G. SELLERS. View Sign Service Information Brewer & Sons Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 3328 S. Dale Mabry Hwy Tampa , FL 33629 (813)-835-4991 Send Flowers Obituary

SELLERS, Robert G.



83, surrounded by love, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2019, to be reunited with the love of his life, Judy, and his parents. The son of Robert F. and Martha Sellers, Bob was born on June 1, 1936 and was a native to Tampa, attending Ballast Point Elementary and Wilson Middle, and graduating from Plant High School. An honorable man, he served his time to our country as a Medic in the United States Air Force, thereafter, he enrolled and became an alumnus of the University of Florida. Bob was a salesman by nature working hard to build his career in the merchandising industry when he met his true love, Judy Brown, through a "blind" date, attending a Gators game, sparking their destiny to later be married in November of 1970.



Together, side by side, they built a humble life of happiness, a love so strong and so powerful with so much more to give, in 1982, they came across a little girl, a student of Judy's that together she and Bob took unconditionally under their wings and sheltered as naturally as any parents would their own child, leaving behind a legacy and unbreakable family bond with Kim (Hollingsworth) Autry, her husband, Dennis Autry; grandchildren, Kristen, Matthew, and Alex Autry; and great-grandchildren, Harlee, Hudson, and Emilee Hicks. Bob also leaves behind a sister and nephew.



A memorial service will be held at Brewer and Son's Funeral Home on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at 11 am, with a graveside service to follow at Garden of Memories, where he will be laid to rest.





Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 6, 2019

