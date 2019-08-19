|
GENHOLD, Robert Stanley of Trinity, FL, passed away August 16, 2019. Originally from Plymouth, MA, and Seminole, FL, Bob leaves behind his loving wife, Phyllis, and children, Michelle Piazza, of Trinity, Frank Piazza and Angela Goodner of Naples, and Toyann Swindell, Robert Genhold Jr., Carole Genhold, and Scott Genhold, together with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. After serving in the US Marine Corps, Bob was a volunteer firefighter before becoming the first paid firefighter for the city of Seminole. Throughout his 36 years as a first responder, he demonstrated an unwavering commitment to his profession, and was responsible for saving countless lives and property. He retired from Seminole Fire Rescue as Deputy Fire Chief, and went on to serve as a Fire Commissioner at East Lake Fire and Rescue. "Bobby G", as he was affectionately known, loved every minute spending time and traveling with his beloved Phyllis, and generally befriending people everywhere he went. He was a bright light who will be missed. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 am, on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in Tarpon Springs. Interment will follow at Curlew Hills in Palm Harbor. Curlew Hills, Palm Harbor
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 19, 2019