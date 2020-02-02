|
GERATH, Robert J. ""Bob"" 83, of St. Petersburg, Florida passed away peacefully January 28, 2020 at his home. He was born December 4, 1936 in Raritan, New Jersey to Emery and Agnes (Kruplo) Gerath. Bob is survived by his wife of 31 years, Nancy B Gerath of St. Petersburg, FL; two stepsons, John R. Melton Jr. (Alison) of Sarasota, FL, Harris D. Melton of Rolling Meadows, IL; twp nephews, Al Shea (Patti) and Kenny Shea of Milford, NJ; four nieces, Cyndi Dzurisin (Michael) of Robbinsville, NJ, Terri Gerath-Hamilton of New Jersy; one grandson; four granddaughters; three great-grandsons; and many great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother; father; two brothers; and two sisters. A memorial service will be held at Bay Point Christian Church, 2001 62nd Ave. South, St. Petersburg, FL, Saturday, February 8, 11am, with Pastor Randall Hildreth officiating. The family will receive friends after the service in the fellowship hall. A meal will be provided. Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 2, 2020