GOMEZ, Robert Sr.
92, of Tampa, Florida passed away peacefully March 8, 2019. Robert was born in Ybor City, the son of Cuban immigrants, May 18, 1926. He was employed by the City of Tampa for 38 years. He was a Christian of great faith always serving his church affiliations with great pride and honor as a faithful servant of Jesus Christ his Savior. Robert made many friends in his life and with his ever-present smile and kind attitude, people always felt a close bond to him. His trademark saying and his nickname was "One Day at a Time." Robert was predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Dalia; his parents, Amelia and Calixto (Chiquitin) Gomez; and siblings, Juan, Enrique, Zenaida, and Pastora. Survivors include his son Bob; daughter-in-law, Doria; two treasured grandchildren, Seve and Camille and her husband, Brendan. Robert lived to become the oldest living Gomez in the family tree dating back to Santander, Spain 1854. An Interment service will be held March 13, 12 pm, at Sunset Memory Garden, Thonotosassa. A Celebration of Life will be held in the near future for immediate family and friends.
Gonzalez Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 10, 2019