GORBY, Robert Peyton "Bob" 81, passed away peacefully Sunday Feb 9, 2020 following a long illness. He is survived by his wife, Nikki; and children, Deborah McMahon of Clearwater, Lynda Russell (Randy) of St. Petersburg, step-daughter, Rikki Bonthron (Ray) of Illinois; his two sisters, Carol Whitehurst Catal of Tampa, Jackie Olson (Gary Blackwell); and a brother, Jim Gorby (Connie), both of New Port Richey; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his son, Robert Joseph Gorby; stepson, Trent Terry; son-in-law, John McMahon; and brother-in-law, Joe Catal. Memorial Service to be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 10-11 am at First United Methodist Church of Pinellas Park. In lieu of flowers, donations could be made to Suncoast Hospice.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 23, 2020