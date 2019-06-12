Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Grant Hamilton. View Sign Service Information Hubbell Funeral Home 499 North Indian Rocks Road Belleair Bluffs , FL 33770 (727)-584-7671 Send Flowers Obituary

HAMILTON, Robert Grant Sr. "Bob"



95, of Largo, Florida, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2019. Bob was born on July 18, 1923 to Leon and Ruth Hamiton in Detroit, Michigan and moved to Lansing, where his childhood was filled with joy of family and adventure with his two brothers. Growing up during times of The Great Depression, he learned early lessons on the importance of hard work and making each moment in life count. As a teen, he developed his love of automobiles and music and soon met his life-long dance partner, Louise. On dates, Bob and Louise would drive to the local airport, turn up the radio, and dance in the headlights of the car. Soon after marrying Louise, Bob joined the Navy where he was the drummer in the Navy Band and then they together started a family. With Louise and their children, Suzie and Bobby all by his side, Bob set out on a career as a successful entrepreneur. From early days of owning a rootbeer stand and a fruit market to then building a dance club, movie theatre, The Dells lakefront pavilion at Lake Lansing, and The Hollywood Drive-In Restaurant, he and Louise worked to ensure people in their community had good fun and good laughs. They had a zest for life; they were entertainers. As a drummer, Bob led many bands including The Vagabonds and The Bob Hamilton Orchestra, and he always found the beat dancing with his lovely Louise. Together, they were life partners, dance partners, work partners, and even color coordinated their clothes. And, in 1959, as the salty air of the Gulf Coast called to them, they packed up their children, their boat, and their cat, Princess and headed to Clearwater, Florida. Here Bob worked in sales at Charlie Harris Pontiac and then started a boat company, Bob's Boats. Years following would bring more opportunity for work and fun with relaxing days boating with family and friends, evenings at the Clearwater Yacht Club, and many yearly celebrations with family, neighbors, and community members. Bob always had a boat, a set of drumsticks, and a smile. In recent years, he enjoyed watching Rays baseball, listening to 40s Big Band music, and thinking about new business ideas. In his last few days, surrounded by family and love, he talked of boating and found peace listening to the sound of drumming. He will always be remembered as a provider, a father, a grandpa, and a friend. Bob is predeceased by Louise Hamilton (wife) and Don Hamilton (brother). He is survived by daughter, Suzanne Albert (Largo; Harvey); son Bob Hamilton (Indian Rocks Beach; Betsy); brother Chuck Hamilton (Lansing, MI); nieces, Cherie Godfrey, Leslie Torrance; six grandchildren, Greg Crist (Christy), Savannah Boege (Ron), Jennifer Williams (Todd), Heather Hamilton Hiles, Tyler Albert, Lyndsey Cunningham (Bill); 11 great-grandchildren, Wyatt Williams, Owen Williams, Grace Williams, Hadley Hiles, Maggie Hiles, Drake Albert, Benjamin Boege, Lianna Boege, Sydney Cunningham, London Cunningham, Liam Cunningham; and a number of nieces and nephews.



An open house gathering of friends and family is scheduled for Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 6-9 pm at 2103 Bay Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium Animal Care Fund. Please go online to



Hubbell Funeral Home



499 North Indian Rocks Road North



Belleair Bluffs, Florida



(727) 584-7671



Hubbellfuneralhome.com





HAMILTON, Robert Grant Sr. "Bob"95, of Largo, Florida, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2019. Bob was born on July 18, 1923 to Leon and Ruth Hamiton in Detroit, Michigan and moved to Lansing, where his childhood was filled with joy of family and adventure with his two brothers. Growing up during times of The Great Depression, he learned early lessons on the importance of hard work and making each moment in life count. As a teen, he developed his love of automobiles and music and soon met his life-long dance partner, Louise. On dates, Bob and Louise would drive to the local airport, turn up the radio, and dance in the headlights of the car. Soon after marrying Louise, Bob joined the Navy where he was the drummer in the Navy Band and then they together started a family. With Louise and their children, Suzie and Bobby all by his side, Bob set out on a career as a successful entrepreneur. From early days of owning a rootbeer stand and a fruit market to then building a dance club, movie theatre, The Dells lakefront pavilion at Lake Lansing, and The Hollywood Drive-In Restaurant, he and Louise worked to ensure people in their community had good fun and good laughs. They had a zest for life; they were entertainers. As a drummer, Bob led many bands including The Vagabonds and The Bob Hamilton Orchestra, and he always found the beat dancing with his lovely Louise. Together, they were life partners, dance partners, work partners, and even color coordinated their clothes. And, in 1959, as the salty air of the Gulf Coast called to them, they packed up their children, their boat, and their cat, Princess and headed to Clearwater, Florida. Here Bob worked in sales at Charlie Harris Pontiac and then started a boat company, Bob's Boats. Years following would bring more opportunity for work and fun with relaxing days boating with family and friends, evenings at the Clearwater Yacht Club, and many yearly celebrations with family, neighbors, and community members. Bob always had a boat, a set of drumsticks, and a smile. In recent years, he enjoyed watching Rays baseball, listening to 40s Big Band music, and thinking about new business ideas. In his last few days, surrounded by family and love, he talked of boating and found peace listening to the sound of drumming. He will always be remembered as a provider, a father, a grandpa, and a friend. Bob is predeceased by Louise Hamilton (wife) and Don Hamilton (brother). He is survived by daughter, Suzanne Albert (Largo; Harvey); son Bob Hamilton (Indian Rocks Beach; Betsy); brother Chuck Hamilton (Lansing, MI); nieces, Cherie Godfrey, Leslie Torrance; six grandchildren, Greg Crist (Christy), Savannah Boege (Ron), Jennifer Williams (Todd), Heather Hamilton Hiles, Tyler Albert, Lyndsey Cunningham (Bill); 11 great-grandchildren, Wyatt Williams, Owen Williams, Grace Williams, Hadley Hiles, Maggie Hiles, Drake Albert, Benjamin Boege, Lianna Boege, Sydney Cunningham, London Cunningham, Liam Cunningham; and a number of nieces and nephews.An open house gathering of friends and family is scheduled for Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 6-9 pm at 2103 Bay Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium Animal Care Fund. Please go online to https://bit.ly/2wL9dmy Hubbell Funeral Home499 North Indian Rocks Road NorthBelleair Bluffs, Florida(727) 584-7671 Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close