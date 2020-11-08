GUTHRIE, Robert Rivers Jr. 75. of Baxter, TN, formerly of St. Petersburg, passed away October 11, 2020 after a brief illness. Robert was a lifelong resident of St. Petersburg and had many good friends in the Bay Area. He was a member of the St. Petersburg Yacht Club where he was active with the sailing community. He graduated from Woodberry Forest School, VA; Centre College, Danville, KY; and attended New York University for Post Graduate studies. Robert is survived by his sister, Mary, Waynesville, NC; and his children, Marcy Pollock, Winter Park; Robert Rivers III, Denver, CO; Mary Ryan and MacKenzie, both of St. Petersburg. He will be missed by his many friends who enjoyed his humor and quick intellect. He is now with his beloved four legged friend, Max.



