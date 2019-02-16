Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Hampton "Bob" DENHAM. View Sign

DENHAM, Robert Hampton "Bob"



56, of Tampa, Florida passed away February 13, 2019 following a brief illness. Born in Jacksonville March 22, 1962 to Robbins and Marjorie Denham, Bob graduated from Chamberlain High School in Tampa where he played trombone and baritone in the band. He earned degrees from the University of Florida and the University of South Florida. He had a long career as a Quality Analyst for several local companies. Known by many as "Big Bob", he was a member of the original Buccaneers Pep Band, Civitan International, and Sons of the American Revolution and was a lifelong fan of blues music. Bob and his family were members of First United Methodist Church of Lutz where he was a member of the hand bell choir. Bob is preceded in death by his parents and survived by his loving wife, Dee and stepdaughters, Sofia and Alysia; brother, Alan "Tad" Denham (LuLu); granddaughters, Mideya, Evelyn, Aleigha, and Naieli; and his aunt, Lois Yost as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, and great friends. A celebration of life service will be held at First United Methodist Church of Lutz at 960 W. Lutz Lake Fern Rd. Sunday, February 17, at 3 pm followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Tampa Bay History Center.

Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood

