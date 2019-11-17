HANSEN, Robert Eugene 74, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019. He was born on December 18, 1944 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama near a military base and soon after moved to Zephyrhills, Florida with his mother where he remained a lifelong resident. He joined the Navy in 1962 and served during the Vietnam war. After leaving military life he worked with L. S. Wilson Paving until he retired. He met and befriended many along his path and enjoyed the simple things in life. He was kind and enjoyed relaxing and having a good time with friends. He was predeceased by his wife, Sharon; and is survived by children, Tammy Hansen Tellier, Tracey Hitchens and Donna Goff (Kent); along with grandchildren, Logan, Kyndal, Avery, Elise and Andrew. A memorial service will be planned at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell at a future date. In an expression of sympathy, donations in his memory may be made to SunCoast Hospice.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 17, 2019