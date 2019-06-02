Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert "Bob" HEITMAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HEITMAN, Robert "Bob"



Robert "Bob" Heitman of St. Petersburg, Florida passed away on May 22, 2019 at the age of 83. Bob was born on January 26, 1936 in Queens, NY where he spent the early part of his childhood before moving to a farm upstate in Middletown NY in the early 1940's. Bob attended Middletown High School before heading off to MIT where he received a BA in Civil Engineering in 1957.



After MIT, Bob joined the Army and spent four years stationed in France, earning the rank of Captain. Being part of the airborne division, jumping out of airplanes, much to his mother's dismay.



Upon his return to the states, Bob began working at the family contracting business, Clayburn. After seven years, Bob bravely tendered his resignation to his father, Herbert Heitman, and followed his dream of becoming an actor. Bob was lucky enough to find success in his field and worked on the stage, commercials, films and television for nearly 50 years. He had a long run as Dr. Stan Clader on the soap opera All My Children. But most of all, Bob was known for his voice. His deep baritone was his calling card, and nearly every one that knew him, remembered him for his voice. Patrons of the Palladium Theater in St. Petersburg have heard his voice before every performance, kindly reminding them to silence the cellphones.



Bob and his wife, Marilyn, lived in Piermont, NY for over 20 years; having bought and renovated an old house, affectionately still known in town as the "Heitman House". Bob served on the boards of several committees of the Piermont Civic Association and felt passionately about protecting the history and culture of his adopted village.



After leaving Piermont in 2002, Bob and Marilyn began their life as "snowbirds"; spending their summers at a cottage on Wolf Lake, in the Catskills and the winters in Bayfront Tower in downtown St. Petersburg. While in Florida, Bob found a wonderful, supportive community in the theater of St. Petersburg. He spent many, happy years working at the local theaters, in particular The Studio @ 620, which became his home away from home.



Bob was not only a great actor, but a kind, loving and supportive husband, father and friend. He lived life as "an adventure", always looking forward to new and exciting experiences and encouraging that spirit in all that knew him. Perhaps his biggest adventure started when he first became a father. Despite his love of acting, it was the role of father that he enjoyed the most and the one which his family will miss seeing him play, as he was perfectly cast. He is survived by his wife of more than 55 years, Marilyn; his four children, Debbie, Wendy, David and Paula; his sister, Linda and brother, Tom; and his five grandchildren, Mike, Matt, Renee, Sabrina and Cole.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Studio @ 620.





