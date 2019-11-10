HELMLING, Robert "Bob" 82, of St. Petersburg, FL, went to his heavenly home Nov. 4, 2019. He was a man of great faith and compassion. He is survived by his wife, Carol; his children, Rob (Lisa) Helmling, Holly (Scott) Dinkel, Mark (Dana) Helmling, and Matt (Kim) Helmling; nieces, Karen Duncan and Julie Anderson; and his 10 grandchildren. His celebration of life will be at 11 am, Nov. 14, 2019, at Calvary Chapel, 8900 US Hwy 19 N., Pinellas Park, FL 33782. In lieu of flowers, please make gifts to BSFinternational.org
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 10, 2019