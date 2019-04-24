AUGHENBAUGH, Robert Henry "Bob"
77, of Oak Island, NC passed away April 17, 2019. Mr. Aughenbaugh was born September 6, 1941 to the late Donald and Hope Aughenbaugh. Bob and Gai started Thai By The Sea Restaurant on Oak Island in 2003, to which he was very passionate and devoted. He had worked as a General Contractor and Developer, having built many homes in the Greensboro, Southport, and Oak Island areas. Surviving is his significant other of 17 years, Thitima "Gai" Sanitniam; two daughters, Wachiraya "Amy" Poonnak, and Leigh A. Griffith and husband George; a son, Greg Aughenbaugh; a sister, Susan Massey Pleasants and husband Don; four grandchildren, Ryan Aughenbaugh, Audrey Aughenbaugh, Drake Griffith, and Zoe Griffith. Mr. Aughenbaugh was preceded in death by a son, Robert "Rob" Aughenbaugh Jr.; and a brother, Donnie Aughenbaugh. A celebration of life service will be held from 4-7 pm Saturday, April 27, at Thai By The Sea Restaurant on Oak Island. Friends are welcome to drop in anytime between those hours. Online condolences may be made at:
