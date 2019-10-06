HILLARY, Robert P. born March 31, 1940, in Hudson, Wisconsin died November 2, 2018 in Clearwater, Florida. Robert's remains were cremated. He was buried with his wife, Caroline, at Fairview Cemetery in Lincoln, Nebraska, August 12, 2019 after Caroline's death August 8, 2019. He is survived by his five children, Teresa, Tamara, Thomas, Kristine and Carrie. He is also survived by his six grandchildren, John, Jillian, Matthew, Andrew, Hillary and Hailey. Memorials may be made to Alcoholics Anonymous.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 6, 2019